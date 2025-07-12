Trump whale ff.sol invests 1 million USDC in PUMP token pre-sale By: PANews 2025/07/12 22:57

According to PANews on July 12, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the TRUMP whale ff.sol participated in the PUMP token pre-sale by creating a new wallet and investing 1 million USDC. The whale once bought 5.97 million TRUMP tokens at US$0.2, costing about US$1.19 million. At the peak, these TRUMP tokens were worth as much as US$438 million.