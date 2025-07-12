In the past hour, three whales deposited about 7 million USDC into HyperLiquid to do long PUMP By: PANews 2025/07/12 21:06

USDC $0,9993 -%0,03 PUMP $0,005412 -%12,83

According to PANews on July 12, according to Lookonchain monitoring, PUMP will start public sale in about 1 hour. In the past hour, three whales deposited about 7 million USDC into HyperLiquid to go long on PUMP.