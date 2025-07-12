A newly created wallet deposited 4 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a PUMP short order By: PANews 2025/07/12 19:02

USDC $0.9992 -0.04% PUMP $0.005418 -12.73% ORDER $0.299 -10.53% OPEN $0.0000000112 --% WALLET $0.02378 -4.30%

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly-built wallet deposited 4 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a 1x leveraged short position for PUMP tokens. It is reported that the public sale of PUMP tokens will start in about 3 hours.