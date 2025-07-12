A new wallet deposited 5.5 million USDC into HyperLiquid and bought 118,856 HYPE By: PANews 2025/07/12 13:15

HYPE $43.52 -6.90% USDC $0.9992 -0.05% WALLET $0.02377 -4.34%

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 5.5 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 118,856 HYPE at US$46.27.