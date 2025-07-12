Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $205 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 6 consecutive days

PANews reported on July 12 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$205 million yesterday (July 11, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$137 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$6.291 billion.

The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$25.5071 million. The current total net inflow of ETH has reached US$824 million.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$13.534 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.77%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$5.306 billion.