Data: USDC circulation increased by about 700 million in the past 7 days By: PANews 2025/07/12 11:28

USDC $0.9992 -0.05%

PANews reported on July 12 that according to official data, in the seven days ending July 10, Circle issued about 3.3 billion USDC, redeemed about 2.6 billion USDC, and the circulation increased by about 700 million. The total circulation of USDC is 62.7 billion, and the reserve is about 62.9 billion US dollars, of which about 9.2 billion is in cash, and the Circle Reserve Fund holds about 53.7 billion US dollars.