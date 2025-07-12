The GMX project sold 10,000 ETH for 29.597 million USDT about 7 hours ago By: PANews 2025/07/12 08:37

GMX $13.76 -5.75% ETH $4,328.93 -4.17%

PANews reported on July 12 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the assets returned by the GMX hacker to the GMX project yesterday included: 10.495 million FRAX and 10,000 ETH (30 million US dollars). 7 hours ago, the GMX project sold 10,000 ETH for 29.597 million USDT at a selling price of 2,959 US dollars. The exchange for stablecoins is expected to be a preparation for returning assets to users.