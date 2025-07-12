Bitzlato co-founder requests US pardon after guilty plea — Report By: PANews 2025/07/12 06:05

TRUMP $7,497 -%2,08 MAY $0,03727 -%2,68

US President Donald Trump has issued five pardons for figures in the crypto and blockchain industries, and may have received requests from Changpeng Zhao and Sam Bankman-Fried.