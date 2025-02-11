Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.11)

2025/02/11 10:56
PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓2/11 Update:
AI proxy rebounded, $AVA $ARC rebounded more than 50% in 24 hours
BSC ecosystem leads the rise, while the Central African Presidential Coin is out of business

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR! Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.11)

PANews June 28 news, according to CNBC, Ric Edelman, chairman of the Digital Assets Council of Financial Advisors, said in an interview with CNBC that it is recommended to allocate
Eight major commercial South Korean banks have formed a consortium to establish a won-linked stablecoin venture. The collaboration involves participation from the Open Blockchain and DID Association, and the Financial Supervisory Service. Announced on Wednesday by the country’s financial sector, the joint venture marks the first time commercial banks have entered into the digital asset business in the form of a consortium. The group of eight banks includes KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Woori, Nonghyup, Industrial Bank of Korea, Suhyup, Citibank Korea, and SC First Bank. The announcement arrives in line with the central bank’s advocacy for a phased rollout of a won-backed stablecoin. The Bank of Korea’s (BOK) senior deputy governor Ryoo Sang-dai said Tuesday at a press conference that it was desirable to initially allow commercial banks to introduce won-denominated stablecoins at a gradual pace. Commercial banks’ involvement in stablecoin is a signal that the private sector is starting to respond to crypto in earnest. Particularly, when the US has established its first federal framework for dollar-pegged stablecoins – the GENIUS Act , several nations like South Korea and industry giants like Amazon are moving toward embracing this asset class. Banks Rollout Two Initial Won-Linked Stablecoin Models Per the local report, discussions on joint infrastructure between banks are currently in progress. Further, the establishment of the cooperation would come to light this year or early next year. The banks have rolled out an initial plan comprising two methods of issuing the won-backed stablecoin – trust-based and deposit-linked. In the trust model, coins are issued after separately entrusting customer funds, while in the deposit-linked model, coins are issued by linking 1:1 with bank deposits. “There is a shared sense of crisis that if things continue this way, foreign dollar coins could dominate the domestic market,” a banking official noted. “It is time to secure both the independence and competitiveness of the domestic financial system through a won-based digital currency.” Stablecoin Regulations and President’s Promises The current trend of banks’ involvement is in line with the Digital Asset Act that was recently proposed by South Korea’s National Assembly. The legislation explicitly notes the introduction of a stablecoin authorization system. However, the Bank of Korea is still skeptical of proposals to launch a won stablecoin. Meanwhile, the newly elected President Lee Jae-myung has pledged to launch a KRW-pegged coin for use in business and international trade. 🚨Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung proposes a won-backed stablecoin to stop $40.8B in crypto capital flight. #Korea #Stablecoin #LeeJaemyung https://t.co/qR1jwd7tXB — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 20, 2025 His administration is quickly moving to implement campaign pledges aimed at modernizing South Korea’s regulatory framework for digital assets. The joint venture of banks is a private sector-led model, differing from the CBDC being prepared by the Bank of Korea. Though further discussions on its technological linkages with the central bank are needed, there are talks in the market that it can be expanded into various applications such as cross-border remittance and domestic payments.
BlockchainCloudMining, a leading cloud mining platform founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, today shared insights on how cloud crypto mining can help investors earn passive income without incurring the costs associated with traditional mining. BlockchainCloudMining has deployed more than 50 large-scale mining data centers in multiple countries around the world, relying on renewable energy such as solar and wind power to carry out clean energy cloud mining business, which has also significantly reduced mining costs. The company serves more than 2.8 million users in 190 countries and regions. Advantages of Cloud Mining Traditional mining requires a large investment in high-performance hardware and other resources, and users need to spend thousands of dollars to start mining, which is difficult for ordinary investors to accept. In contrast, cloud mining allows users to rent computing power from providers without a large amount of upfront investment, making it easier for individual users to participate in cryptocurrency mining without financial pressure. The advantages of cloud mining include: Accessibility: People around the world can access cloud mining services through the Internet. Cost-effectiveness: No hardware equipment needs to be purchased, and no electricity bills need to be paid. Technical expertise: No need to assemble equipment, optimize its performance, or solve technical problems. Scalability: Flexible contract plans, choose according to your own financial budget. Energy efficiency: Use renewable clean energy as mining power to protect the environment. Quick income: The income will be settled within 24 hours after the contract takes effect, and the principal will be returned when the contract expires. How to Experience BlockchainCloudMining Now Step 1: Create an account and get a $12 bonus immediately The registration process of BlockchainCloudMining is very simple. You only need an email address to create an account. After registration, you can participate in cloud mining for free, and you can also get a $0.6 bonus for daily check-in. Step 2: Activate your account and choose a contract Choose a mining contract that suits your budget and goals. BlockchainCloudMining offers a variety of contracts covering different terms and benefits. Whether you are a novice or an experienced investor, the platform can meet your needs. For more information on new contracts, please visit the official website . Step 3: Activate your account and wait for your income to arrive As mining activities progress, profits will begin to accumulate in your account. You can track your mining progress through the platform dashboard and withdraw your earnings when you are ready. Benefits of BlockchainCloudMining Global accessibility: People around the world can access cloud mining services through the Internet, eliminating geographical barriers. Intuitive, simple interface: The platform’s user-friendly interface ensures that even cryptocurrency novices can easily navigate. Professional and experienced team: Provide a 24/7 online manual customer service team to ensure that users can solve problems in a timely manner. Own cutting-edge equipment: Use mining equipment provided by top mining machine manufacturers such as Bitmain, Shenma Mining Machine, etc. to ensure stable operation and efficient production capacity of Bitcoin mining machines. Eliminate hardware maintenance: Responsible for all hardware, maintenance, upgrades and troubleshooting, allowing users to focus on receiving the cryptocurrency they mine. Clean energy efficiency: Each mine is equipped with solar and wind power infrastructure. Supports a variety of popular cryptocurrencies: such as DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, XRP, LTC and BCH settlement. Affiliate Reward Program: As long as the users you invite purchase platform contracts, you will receive generous referral rewards of up to 3–5%; become a professional affiliate partner, and you can also receive an additional reward of up to $50,000. BlockchainCloudMining has significant and diverse advantages. With its cost-effectiveness and convenience, it provides an attractive entry point for cryptocurrency mining. Whether you are a mining novice or an experienced investor, the BlockchainCloudMining platform can help you easily maximize your profits. For more details, please visit the official website .
