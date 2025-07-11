Coinbase sues Oregon governor and other government officials, demanding they disclose public records related to sudden changes in crypto regulatory policy

PANews reported on July 11 that Coinbase Chief Legal Officer paulgrewal.eth said in a post that Coinbase has filed a lawsuit in the Marion County Circuit Court in Oregon, demanding that Governor Tina Kotek and other government officials disclose public records related to the sudden change in crypto asset regulatory policy. Coinbase pointed out that the Oregon government suddenly changed its long-term policy position in April 2025, classifying digital assets as regulated securities and suing Coinbase without public participation. Coinbase emphasized that the policy change affects hundreds of thousands of digital asset holders and traders in Oregon, but the whole process lacks public discussion or rule-making procedures.

Oregon's lawsuit came just two months after the federal government dropped its SEC lawsuit against Coinbase, and no other states have followed up with similar lawsuits. Coinbase believes that the out-of-state law firms hired by the state government can get a 20%-30% share of potential compensation, which harms the interests of local residents.