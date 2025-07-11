Data: 23,064 ETH transferred from unknown wallet to market maker Cumberland By: PANews 2025/07/11 20:26

ETH $4,328.35 -4.08% WALLET $0.02378 -4.11%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 23,064 ETH (68,874,380 US dollars) were transferred from an unknown wallet to market maker Cumberland.