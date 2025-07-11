Eastmoney: Hafu Securities has been approved by the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission to provide virtual asset trading services By: PANews 2025/07/11 19:25

VIRTUAL $1.0516 -6.34%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Cailianshe, Dongfang Fortune stated on the interactive platform that its subsidiary Hafu Securities holds business licenses for Category 1 (securities trading), Category 4 (providing advice on securities), Category 7 (providing automated trading services) and Category 9 (providing asset management). Hafu Securities has been approved by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission in June 2024 to provide virtual asset trading services through integrated account arrangements.