Aguila Trades holds a long position of 3,000 BTC, with a current floating profit of $29.32 million By: PANews 2025/07/11 18:04

BTC $120,827.92 -2.14%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Aguila Trades' huge long position of 3,000 BTC (worth $356 million) has realized an unrealized profit of $29.32 million. It is about to recover the previous loss of $35 million, and the total loss has now dropped to $4.55 million.