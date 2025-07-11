Why holding ETH is the best way to participate in the stablecoin wave?

By: PANews
2025/07/11 18:00
イーサリアム
ETH$4,330.03-4.15%
Farcana
FAR$0.000321-8.02%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003055-14.61%

By Maria Shen & Sanjay Shah, Electric Capital

Compiled by: TechFlow

Why holding ETH is the best way to participate in the stablecoin wave?

*Note: Throughout this article, “Ethereum” refers to the network and “ETH” refers to the asset that powers it.

Far from falling, global demand for the U.S. dollar is exploding. While headlines focus on “de-dollarization,” a more important trend is emerging: more than 4 billion people and millions of businesses are actively seeking access to dollars through stablecoins, representing the largest expansion of the dollar’s network effect in decades.

This creates an unprecedented opportunity for Ethereum. Stablecoins provide individuals around the world with access to USD - which has grown 60x to over $200 billion since 2020 - and millions of new USD holders need more than just digital cash. They need yield, investment opportunities, and financial services. Traditional finance cannot serve this massive new market due to regulatory and infrastructure limitations.

Ethereum is uniquely positioned to provide the global financial infrastructure for this new digital dollar economy, and ETH will directly benefit from this growth.

Millions of new USD holders entering via stablecoins

There is huge potential demand for the U.S. dollar among individuals and businesses around the world.

People around the world want the security of US dollars:

  • More than 4 billion people face significant currency risk due to political instability, poor monetary policy, and structural inflation. (1)
  • An estimated 21% of the world’s population lives in countries where annual inflation rates exceed 6%(2), rapidly eroding savings and purchasing power.
  • For these people, holding dollars means financial security. The dollar is seen as a store of value, a means of transacting across borders, and a hedge against fluctuations in the local currency.

Businesses need US dollars to conduct transactions:

  • The U.S. dollar remains the dominant currency in global trade, with 88% of global foreign exchange transactions involving at least one party involving the U.S. dollar. (3)
  • Businesses in emerging markets rely on U.S. dollar liquidity for international payments, imports and supply chains, where local banking and foreign exchange markets are often limited or unstable.
  • Small and medium-sized enterprises and freelancers increasingly need digital dollars to get paid and avoid currency mismatch risks.

For the first time in history, anyone in the world can hold USD via a stablecoin:

  • Anyone with an internet connection can hold and trade dollars — no banks required, no government permission required, and available around the world 24/7.
  • As a result, the market capitalization of stablecoins has increased 60-fold since 2020. (4)
  • The peak of adoption is concentrated in emerging markets that were previously excluded from dollar-denominated finance. Nigeria has become the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency market, while underground cryptocurrency use continues in China, which is under a ban. (5)

Why holding ETH is the best way to participate in the stablecoin wave?

Stablecoins are creating a new group of dollar holders among the world’s largest demographics — businesses pricing in USDT, households saving in USDC. They are driving a fundamental expansion of the market for dollar-based financial services.

These new dollar holders seek yield, creating opportunities for a new global financial infrastructure

Stablecoin holders want to put their money to work.

Today, millions of people can hold dollars in stablecoins. But their aspirations go far beyond that. Individuals and businesses naturally want to use their funds to earn income, invest, and grow their wealth.

Traditional finance cannot serve this new market:

  • The U.S. banking system requires compliance with regulations that exclude most global players.
  • Cross-border financial services remain expensive, slow and geographically restricted.
  • Traditional finance was built for institutions and high net worth individuals, not global retail.
  • Geographic and regulatory barriers have prevented billions of dollars from participating in dollar-denominated financing.

This creates a need for new financial infrastructure that can serve the billions of stablecoin holders around the world, allowing them to put their new dollars to work.

Only if Ethereum meets all three requirements can it provide services to global stablecoin holders

New financial infrastructure to serve stablecoin holders must simultaneously meet three key requirements:

  • Globally available – must be available anywhere there is internet access, from New York to Nigeria to rural Nepal. Most of the world cannot access dollar-based financing due to geography or regulation.
  • Safe for Institutions – Must provide the security, reliability, regulatory clarity, and customizability that institutions need to build multi-billion dollar financial products.
  • Resistant to government intervention – Must be free from the control of any single government, as many governments would prefer to restrict the circulation of dollars to protect local currencies and control capital flows.

Ethereum meets all three requirements:

  • Globally accessible: Ethereum is available 24/7 to anyone around the world with an internet connection.
  • For institutional safety:
  • Security - The most economically secure and decentralized of all programmable blockchains. Most mature security infrastructure - Has the most open source developers, verified contracts, security auditors, and tools.
  • Reliable – 100% uptime for 10 years, regardless of market crashes or geopolitical events.
  • Regulatory compliance - US regulators classify ETH as a commodity, providing a clear institutional framework.
  • Customizable — Ethereum’s L1+L2 framework enables customizability, allowing institutions to optimize for specific use cases and meet regulatory requirements (for example, Coinbase and Robinhood have both built L2 chains on Ethereum).
  • Exceptional track record - owning the world’s largest digital financial economy: stablecoins with a market cap of over $140 billion(6), over $60 billion invested in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols(7), and over $7 billion worth of tokenized real-world assets.(8)
  • Resistance to government interference: The government cannot seize a single control point to control or restrict the network.

Ethereum uniquely meets these requirements with its strong decentralized nature — and its origin story is almost impossible to replicate today.

  • Strong decentralization makes Ethereum globally accessible, secure, reliable, and resistant to government intervention.
  • This level of decentralization is rooted in Ethereum’s origins and culture.
  • Ethereum started out as a community-funded, proof-of-work blockchain, which made asset ownership very broad, but today’s environment makes it unsuitable to launch in this way.
  • Its culture, which has always prioritized decentralization—maintaining expensive customer diversity and resisting centralized shortcuts—is nearly impossible to transform.
  • As a result, Ethereum has the advantage of decentralization that other chains cannot easily replicate, which also provides Ethereum with a lasting moat.
  • More than 1 million validators(9) in more than 100 countries(10)
  • Multiple independent development teams ensure resiliency and the largest open source developer ecosystem (11)
  • Asset ownership is widespread due to community-funded launch and proof-of-work origins

No other alternative meets all three requirements simultaneously:

Why holding ETH is the best way to participate in the stablecoin wave?

*Bitcoin may become more programmable in the future, but only if the Bitcoin community agrees to change the opcodes to enable this functionality.

As ETH becomes a reserve asset in the new digital dollar economy, demand may increase

What are reserve assets?

In any financial system, reserve assets are the trusted base layer that supports everything. They are collateral, savings, or liquidity assets held by institutions, protocols, and users for value storage, loan guarantees, and transaction settlement.

In the traditional system, the U.S. dollar, U.S. Treasuries, and gold are examples of reserve assets because they are trusted, liquid, and widely accepted.

Why ETH naturally plays this role

With billions of dollars flowing through stablecoins on Ethereum, participants need a secure, permissionless, and efficient asset to support lending, staking, and yield generation. ETH has a unique advantage in this regard because:

  • Scarce and Trustworthy: ETH has a predictable supply, low inflation, and no central control.
  • Productivity: Unlike gold or static dollars, ETH generates yield through staking — similar to how income is generated when holding real estate or treasury bonds.
  • Collateral Utility: ETH is already the largest on-chain collateral asset in the Ethereum ecosystem, backing $19 billion worth of lending protocols(12). Institutions hold it because they need it to enter the DeFi market.
  • Seizure and censorship resistance: ETH cannot be frozen or seized by governments, making it more resilient than centrally issued assets.
  • Programmable and liquid: ETH is deeply integrated into the entire on-chain financial system and has unparalleled liquidity for large transactions.

Why this makes ETH valuable

As more users hold stablecoins and require financial services, they need a reserve asset to support these activities. ETH can earn yield, ensure network security, and support DeFi lending - so as the system develops, the demand for ETH will naturally grow.

Simply put: more stablecoin adoption → more on-chain activity → more demand for ETH as collateral → institutions and users holding more ETH.

L2s increase demand for ETH

The growth of Ethereum Layer-2 has further stimulated the demand for ETH. By reducing transaction costs, speeding up transactions, and enabling new use cases, Layer-2 opens up more areas where ETH can be used as collateral. This expands the coverage of ETH and strengthens its position as a reserve asset for the digital dollar economy.

As demand for ETH increases, it is also expected to become a global store of value

The growing demand for ETH has also allowed it to capture a large share of the traditional value storage market.

  • Like Bitcoin, Ethereum has superior store of value (SoV) properties than traditional assets such as gold.
  • Rather than competing with each other, ETH and BTC will likely take a piece of the $500 trillion worth of traditional SoV assets (gold, treasuries, stocks, real estate) over the next few years.
  • In addition to having the SoV properties of Bitcoin, ETH also provides returns to holders.
  • Income generation is a big plus, as investors generally favor income-generating assets. U.S. households hold about $32 trillion in dividend-paying stocks. (13) They hold less than $1 trillion worth of gold.

ETH has superior properties to traditional SoV assets and can provide returns:

Why holding ETH is the best way to participate in the stablecoin wave?

Conclusion: Holding ETH may be the best way to participate in the growing stablecoin economy

The growth of the stablecoin economy has created a powerful flywheel for Ethereum and ETH.

As more and more stablecoins are put into use on Ethereum, the demand for ETH increases. Higher ETH value and a more secure network attract more institutions and services, further promoting the popularity of stablecoins.

Why holding ETH is the best way to participate in the stablecoin wave?

Alternative approaches face significant challenges in replicating this flywheel:

  • Traditional finance fails to serve the billions of people who are excluded due to geographic and regulatory barriers.
  • Government-controlled systems remain subject to political influence and jurisdictional limitations.
  • Bitcoin lacks the programmability required for complex financial services.
  • Other blockchains lack the security, reliability, and customizability that institutions require, as well as the decentralization that resists government intervention.

The bottom line is: holding ETH may be the easiest and most efficient way to gain exposure to the growing stablecoin economy.

  • You can also choose to invest in specific DeFi protocols that benefit from the expansion of stablecoins. However, this is riskier and requires expertise.
  • For most retail and institutional participants, ETH provides the easiest exposure to the entire digital dollar ecosystem.

appendix

Risks to watch out for

Like any emerging global system, Ethereum faces significant risks. While there are many risks, three of them are the most threatening to the thesis that Ethereum will build a permissionless, dollar-based financial system with ETH as the reserve asset.

  • The US dollar becomes the reserve asset, not ETH

If stablecoins like USDC or USDT become dominant and are used for lending, collateralization, and settlement, the US dollar may replace ETH as the system's reserve asset. In this case, ETH may be seen as primarily "gas money" rather than a core store of value. However, given that ETH accounts for 44% of on-chain lending collateral on Ethereum mainnet and Layer2, and generates a 3-5% staking yield, replacing ETH seems challenging. More importantly, ETH is the only truly decentralized asset on Ethereum - stablecoins like USDC and USDT are centralized and can be frozen or seized, making them fundamentally unable to fulfill ETH's duties as censorship-resistant collateral. More likely, ETH and the US dollar will play complementary roles - the US dollar is committed to stability and transaction optimization, while ETH provides decentralized, resistant to seizure value storage and network ownership.

  • CBDCs compete to replace USD stablecoin adoption

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) could provide similar 24/7 access to a digital dollar with full sovereign backing, which could crowd out private stablecoins and limit the permissionless dollar system currently supported by Ethereum. CBDCs are national in nature, often lack true cross-border interoperability, and may limit open developer access due to compliance and identity requirements. In contrast, stablecoins already settle trillions of dollars per year, operate globally by default, and retain greater flexibility to innovate, making it difficult for CBDCs to replace them.

  • Competitive chains surpass Ethereum

A faster, cheaper, and less decentralized blockchain may be able to attract users and developers who value low fees and a simple user experience, and create strong liquidity and network effects early on. Over time, this chain may be able to mature its validator set enough to reach the point of "sufficient decentralization" to break Ethereum's dominance. However, given Ethereum's decentralization and more than a decade of proven security, it is not easy to replace it.

Additional data

Why holding ETH is the best way to participate in the stablecoin wave?

 Annual stablecoin settlement volume exceeds $6 trillion (10x growth from 2020):(14)

Why holding ETH is the best way to participate in the stablecoin wave?

 Ethereum has more than 55% of stablecoins: (15)

Why holding ETH is the best way to participate in the stablecoin wave?

 ETH could become the reserve asset of the new financial system. 44% of lending collateral in the Ethereum ecosystem is ETH, making it the largest collateral asset ($19 billion): (16)
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

2025年に向けた最高のアルトコイン：イーサリアムとソラナを上回る4つのトークン

2025年に向けた最高のアルトコイン：イーサリアムとソラナを上回る4つのトークン

「2025年最高のアルトコイン：イーサリアムとソラナを上回る4つのトークン」の投稿がCoinpedia Fintech Newsに最初に掲載されました 2025年の暗号資産ブルランは減速の兆しを見せていません。そのため、投資家はイーサリアム（ETH）やソラナ（SOL）のような大手を超えて、次の高成長機会を特定しようとしています。 イーサリアムとソラナはすでに暗号資産の巨人に成長しています。イーサリアムは時価総額で2番目に価値のある暗号資産としての地位を確立し、ソラナはトップ10に確固たる地位を維持しています。そのため、未発見または過小評価されているアルトコインは、確立された銘柄をはるかに上回るリターンをもたらす可能性があります。 Digitap（$TAP）：現金と暗号資産を橋渡しするユーティリティトークン Digitap（$TAP）は、世界初の「オムニバンク」を立ち上げた新しいプロジェクトです。ライブアプリはAppleとGoogleデバイスでダウンロードでき、ユーザーは1つのプラットフォームで従来の通貨と暗号資産を橋渡しすることができます。基本的に、Digitapはすべての財務に対応する単一のアプリを提供します：ユーザーは複数の通貨と100以上の暗号資産トークンを保有し、資金をグローバルに送金し、アカウントにリンクされたVisaブランドのカードを通じて日常生活でお金を使うことができます。 $TAPトークンはエコシステムを支え、Digitapのサービス全体で支出、ステーキング報酬、取引手数料に使用されます。 Digitapが今買うべき最高のアルトコインの1つである理由は、その実世界での有用性と初期段階の成長可能性です。Digitapのプレセールは$0.01590の価格でトークンが販売され、急速に売り切れています。トークンの90%以上がすでに売り切れており、投資家は価格が$0.0194に上昇する前に数時間しか残されていないかもしれません。 最初のステージのオファーは、Digitapが国境を越えて送金する何十億人もの人々や、基本的な銀行アクセスを持たない人々の中で、わずかな市場シェアを獲得した場合、大きな上昇の可能性を示唆しています。 Cronos（CRO）：成長に向けて準備されたCrypto.comの高速チェーン Cronos（CRO）は暗号資産取引所Crypto.comのネイティブブロックチェーンネットワークとトークンです。Cronosはインフラストラクチャを着実に構築してきました。特に、Cronosは最近、スループットを1秒あたり60,000トランザクションに向上させ、手数料を1ペニーの一部に削減しました。このアップグレードにより、日々のトランザクションが400%増加し、Cronosのアクティブユーザー数が急増しました。 Cronosはまた、他にはない暗号資産の信頼性を誇っています。最近のTrump Media & Technology Groupとの高プロファイルなパートナーシップでは、Truth SocialなどのプラットフォームがCROトークンを使用し、64億ドルのCRO財務が創設されることになります。米国大統領ドナルド・トランプが支援する帝国とのこのような採用ニュースは、Cronosの実世界での牽引力と、純粋な投機を超えたトークンへの需要を強調しています。 Hyperliquid（HYPE）：超高速分散型取引所プラットフォーム Hyperliquid（HYPE）は、カスタムレイヤー1ブロックチェーン上に超高速取引と深い流動性を持つ分散型取引所を構築することに焦点を当てています。若いプロジェクトにもかかわらず、すでに中央集権型プラットフォームのスピードと分散型システムのセキュリティを提供するという評判を獲得しています。 運営開始から2年未満で、Hyperliquidの取引所は現在340,000人のユーザーにサービスを提供し、記録を更新し続けています。例えば、オープンインタレストは2024年の最後の四半期に10億ドルを超え、それ以来150億ドル以上に急増しています。この成長レベルは、Hyperliquidが主要なDEXエコシステムと同じカテゴリーにあることを意味します。 DEXセクターは暗号資産の中で最も急成長している分野の1つと考えられています。Hyperliquidがリーダーシップポジションを拡大し、分散型アリーナで支配的な取引所になるにつれて、HYPEトークンの価値は大幅に上昇し、成長の遅い大型トークンを上回る可能性があります。 出典：@Keisan_Crypto Chainlink（LINK）：トークン化とデータオラクルのバックボーン Chainlink（LINK）は主要なオラクルネットワークであり、イベント結果やFX価格などの実世界のデータをオンチェーンにもたらします。これはスマートコントラクトがユーザーに実際の価値を提供するために不可欠です。主要なDeFiアプリのほとんどが現在Chainlinkフィードに依存しており、LINKは暗号資産で最も広く統合されたユーティリティトークンの1つとなっています。 将来を見据えると、Chainlinkは実世界の資産、資金、支払いレールをブロックチェーンに置くトークン化における暗号資産イノベーションの次の波を活用するのに良い位置にあります。これには、資産がネットワーク間で安全に移動できるように、安全なデータ、身元確認、クロスチェーンメッセージングが必要です。 Chainlinkの役割が暗号資産の世界で拡大するにつれて、暗号資産アプリが実世界と対話できるようにするデータとメッセージングレイヤーとしての役割を考えると、ネイティブLINKトークンは恩恵を受けるはずです。 アルトコインのアウトパフォーマンスの事例 Digitap、Cronos、Hyperliquid、Chainlinkはすべて暗号資産業界で異なるものを提供しています。しかし、それらは共通のテーマを共有しています：堅固な基盤に基づいた高い成長潜在性です。ミームコインや投機的な賭けとは異なり、これらのプロジェクトは実際の技術と製品を提供します。Digitapのようなプロジェクトはアルトコインの仲間と比較して小規模から始まるため、適切な触媒があれば数学的に価値が10倍になりやすくなります。 とはいえ、上記のアルトコインはすべて、現在暗号資産世界の「ブルーチップ」を代表するイーサリアムやソラナのような市場リーダーを上回る強力な候補です。 Digitapは現在ライブ中です。プロジェクトについて詳しくはこちら： プレセール https://presale.digitap.app ウェブサイト: https://digitap.app ソーシャル: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app
4
4$0.16672-24.71%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002905+44.45%
Wink
LIKE$0.008193-1.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 01:03
Share
ドージコイン財務会社CleanCoreが7億1000万DOGEを蓄積

ドージコイン財務会社CleanCoreが7億1000万DOGEを蓄積

ドージコイン財務会社のCleanCoreは、10億DOGEの保有目標達成に向けて、現在7億1000万DOGE（1億8800万ドル相当）を保有していることを明らかにしました。
ドージコイン
DOGE$0.24688-4.63%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013724-0.13%
1
1$0.006873+20.13%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/10 00:09
Share
Maestroが世界初のオープンソース、完全監査済みビットコインインデクサーを上場

Maestroが世界初のオープンソース、完全監査済みビットコインインデクサーを上場

Maestroが世界初のオープンソース化され、完全に監査されたビットコインインデクサーを発表 - BitcoinEthereumNews.comに掲載。主なポイント：Maestroは世界初の完全に監査され、オープンソース化されたビットコインインデクサー「Symphony」を発表しました。Symphonyは、BRC-20s、Runes、Ordinalsなどの標準をサポートし、大規模で安全なブロックチェーンアプリケーションを実現します。BitcoinFiインフラプロバイダーであるMaestroは、最初の完全に監査されたビットコインインデクサーをオープンソースソリューションとして「Symphony」をリリースしました。このソフトウェアスタックは、モジュラー式でmempoolを認識するインデキシングメカニズムを通じて、数十億のトランザクションを処理する大規模アプリケーションを実現するように設計されています。SymphonyはBRC-20s、Runes、Ordinalsを含む様々なメタプロトコル標準をサポートしています。Thesis Defenceによって監査されたこのインデクサーは、現在MIDLのバリデーターノードに統合され、コンセンサスレベルでネットワークを保護しています。 「Maestroは、MIDLの旅を通じて信頼できるパートナーであり、素晴らしいチームでした。Symphonyはビットコインの採用に向けた大きな一歩ですが、Maestroの可能性は間違いなくそれを超えています。私たちは一緒にこの分野を拡大することに興奮しています」とMIDL CEOのIva Wisherは述べました。 このプラットフォームは複数のユーザーグループにサービスを提供し、開発者に実戦で検証されたインデクサーを提供し、スタートアップや企業に高スループットのデータソースを提供し、L2がコンセンサスノードレベルでネイティブメタプロトコル検証を実装できるようにします。 「Symphonyは最初の監査されたビットコインインデクサーです。私たちはビットコイン開発者コミュニティに、Maestroのプラットフォームを支え、クライアントのために数十億のAPIコールを処理する同じ実戦で検証されたインフラを提供しています。これをオープンソース化することは、エコシステムに還元し、ビットコインメタプロトコルの採用を加速させる私たちの方法です」とMaestro CEOのMarvin Bertinは述べました。 Maestroのインフラは現在、1,000人以上の開発者をサポートし、250以上のアプリケーションを実現しています。SymphonyのコードベースはGitHubリポジトリを通じて利用可能で、開発者はレンディング、ステーブルコイン、現実資産のトークン化を含む金融アプリケーションを構築することができます。 出典：https://cryptobriefing.com/audited-bitcoin-indexer-symphony-launch/
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.55341-10.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011198+3.92%
Wink
LIKE$0.008193-1.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 00:54
Share

Trending News

More

2025年に向けた最高のアルトコイン：イーサリアムとソラナを上回る4つのトークン

ドージコイン財務会社CleanCoreが7億1000万DOGEを蓄積

Maestroが世界初のオープンソース、完全監査済みビットコインインデクサーを上場

ミルク＆モカ：2025年最もキュートな暗号資産プレセールは、ホワイトリストから始まる

シェイン・コプラン億万長者の主張：精査、ポリマーケットと記録