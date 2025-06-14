Grayscale: ETH is still the basic asset of cryptocurrencies. If it is successfully scaled up, it can drive the growth of fee income.

2025/06/14 22:17
PANews reported on June 14 that Grayscale, a crypto asset management company, published a statement on the X platform stating that ETH remains the fundamental asset in the cryptocurrency industry. With its dominant position in applications, assets, and developer activities, Ethereum continues to generate considerable transaction fee income. If it is successfully scaled, annual transaction fee income is expected to grow further.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

