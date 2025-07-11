Breaking through the cold wave of Web3 games, what is the origin of DPS, which received US$30.5 million in financing?

By: PANews
2025/07/11 14:20
Horizen
ZEN$12.262+13.60%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001551-4.25%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00419-1.87%

Author: Zen, PANews

Web3 games, which were once one of the main application directions of cryptocurrency and Web3, are now experiencing a severe winter. Not only have a number of small and medium-sized Web3 game studios shut down, but the market value of the token of the leading company Immutable has also fallen out of the top 100. In the investment and financing market, people have not seen Web3 game projects raise large amounts of funds for a long time, and the relevant narrative seems to have failed.

However, in this context, independent game studio Distinct Possibility Studios (DPS) recently completed a $30.5 million financing, which is a rare amount in the current Web3 game industry. This round of financing for DPS was jointly led by game-focused venture capital firm Bitkraft and European hedge fund Brevan Howard, with participation from Tezos Foundation, Hashed, Delphi Ventures, Shima Capital, North Island Ventures and Decasonic.

Breaking through the cold wave of Web3 games, what is the origin of DPS, which received US$30.5 million in financing?

According to official disclosure, the funds raised will be used to develop its first project, a large-scale open world persistent first-person shooter (MMOFPS) called "Reaper Actual", and plans to release it on platforms such as Steam and Epic. According to official statements, the game will also integrate Ethereum layer 2 chain Etherlink, allowing game assets such as characters, bases, and skins to be traded on the chain.

How did DPS raise tens of millions of dollars in financing against the trend?

Distinct Possibility Studios (DPS) is a new studio co-founded by many veterans in the gaming industry. Its core leadership team are all heavyweights in the traditional MMO and large-scale shooter game fields, which is also a key factor in its ability to raise huge financing. DPS exists to go a step further and create a more infectious and attractive multiplayer game experience.

John Smedley, the founder of DPS, is one of the representatives of the American gaming industry, especially in the field of online games (MMO). He has served as the CEO of Daybreak Game Company (formerly Sony Online Entertainment, SOE) for a long time, and has led the operation and development of many classic games in the company's history. His most famous works include the 3D MMORPG "EverQuest" launched in 1999, and the large-scale free MMOFPS "PlanetSide 2" launched in 2013. Among them, "EverQuest" is one of the first graphical massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs), which has a profound impact on the history of games.

Before founding DPS, John Smedley's most recent public position was the general manager of Amazon Game Studios, dedicated to developing new game projects, but he announced his official departure in early 2023. He wrote in an email to employees: "After careful consideration, I decided it was time to try something new." Perhaps since then, Smedley has decided to establish DPS.

In addition to John Smedley, other key leadership positions at DPS are also held by industry veterans with impressive resumes and rich experience. Matt Higby, Chief Creative Officer of DPS, has been deeply involved in the field of online games since joining SOE in 2001. He participated in the design and operation of EverQuest II, Star Wars: Galaxies and Free Realms in the early days, and later served as the creative director of Star Wars: Clone Wars Adventures. He also served as the creative director of PlanetSide 2, and was fully responsible for the game's world view, gameplay balance and subsequent updates.

DPS's Chief Artist Tramell Ray Isaac (often called T-Ray) is also a well-known figure. He is a key artist in the well-known game "Fallout" series and has drawn a large number of Vault Boy images. As the head of art, he has rich experience in the visual presentation of the game world view, characters and scenes, and has served as an art director in top studios such as Interplay, SOE, and Obsidian.

Breaking through the cold wave of Web3 games, what is the origin of DPS, which received US$30.5 million in financing? John Smedley (left), Matt Higby (second from left), T-Ray (right)

Flagship game Reaper Actual with optional Web3 elements

Reaper Actual is an open-world persistent first-person shooter (Open-World Persistent FPS). The official introduction points out that this game will "combine tactical shooting gameplay with MMO-style progression systems and strategic faction dynamics". The game is set on the fictional island of Marova. Players play a mercenary warrior called "Reaper" and are in constant conflict with other players and different factions controlled by artificial intelligence. The core gameplay includes base building, resource collection, faction alliances, and large-scale raid battles. The game world and battles will continue to evolve and update with the player's actions. Players' decisions and actions will affect the control of the territory and the progress of in-game events, strengthening the persistent online world experience.

Specifically, Reaper Actual has the following unique gameplay and mechanisms:

  • Open world and faction confrontation: The game supports free exploration and combat on large maps, and different player factions and AI factions will conflict for territory and resources. Players can freely choose to join different factions, collaborate with allies, and carry out large-scale PVP and PVE missions.
  • Base construction and resource management: Players can build and upgrade their own bases on the map for defense, production and assembly of troops. Base construction and upgrading consume resources and affect the types of troops and equipment provided in the game.
  • Player-driven economy: The game has an economic system dominated by players, where players can produce weapons, vehicles and equipment and deploy them when needed. By completing various tasks and goals, players obtain resources for construction and expansion, which allows player behavior to directly affect the game's economic cycle and tactical choices.
  • Dynamic missions and conflicting targets: The mission system of Reaper Actual supports mixed PVP and PVE gameplay. Mission targets will overlap or conflict with the actions of different forces, thus bringing unforeseen combat encounters. For example, at the same time, different factions may receive opposing missions, and player teams may meet unexpectedly, which increases the tension and diversity of the game.

Breaking through the cold wave of Web3 games, what is the origin of DPS, which received US$30.5 million in financing?

It should be noted that DPS is not completely betting on the Web3 game track for Reaper Actual. It said that it will provide an optional Web3 asset market function when the game is launched: skins, bases and other items acquired by players can be bought and sold through the market, which runs on the Etherlink blockchain. In this way, Reaper Actual not only retains the free play and social experience of traditional games, but also allows players in need to use blockchain technology to "own and trade" in-game assets.

Why choose the unpopular L2 network Etherlink?

Etherlink is an EVM-compatible Layer 2 scaling network based on the Tezos blockchain. It uses Tezos' Smart Rollup technology and combines the toolchain advantages of the Ethereum ecosystem (such as compatibility with Ethereum wallets and indexers) with Tezos' high-security architecture.

According to Etherlink's official documentation, Etherlink can achieve sub-second transaction confirmation (usually less than 0.5 seconds) and extremely low transaction costs. The handling fee for each ERC-20 transaction is usually no more than $0.001, which makes it economically feasible for small in-game transactions. In terms of security, Etherlink's transaction status is regularly published to the Tezos main chain, inheriting the security guarantee of Tezos Layer-1; at the same time, it adopts an open verification and dispute resolution mechanism to ensure that the network is decentralized and difficult to tamper with.

These advantages are one of the important reasons why DPS chose Etherlink. DPS said that Etherlink can support "large transaction needs" and adopts an "energy-efficient" consensus protocol, while having "secure and reliable smart contract" functions. Smedley said that Tezos and Etherlink were chosen to support large transaction volumes, energy-saving protocols, and secure smart contracts. In addition, the vision of Tezos and Etherlink is also consistent with her strategy, which is to bring traditional gamers into Web3 by providing optional options and focusing on making it accessible.

Breaking through the cold wave of Web3 games, what is the origin of DPS, which received US$30.5 million in financing?

However, more reasons may be that Etherlink, as the "son" of Tezos, is a Layer 2 solution strongly supported by the Tezos community. Similar to "Off the Grid" to Avalanche, Etherlink, which is pushing the first batch of key projects to land, needs a benchmark game project to "support the stage", so it is natural for the Tezos Foundation to provide financial support and serve as a strategic investor to guide it to the Etherlink chain.

What is the future of Reaper Actual?

Overall, Reaper Actual launched by Distinct Possibility Studios undoubtedly has a luxurious development team background and impressive financing scale, but judging from the project progress and industry environment, it is still in a very early stage.

The overall cold wave of Web3 games has not subsided yet. There is still great uncertainty about players' acceptance of on-chain assets, regulatory and compliance risks, and the seamless integration of on-chain and off-chain gameplay. Even with senior experts led by John Smedley, DPS will find it difficult to completely avoid these challenges in the short term. Therefore, although this $30.5 million "counter-trend financing" can boost confidence to a certain extent, we should maintain a cautious and optimistic attitude. In the next few years, the public beta progress, on-chain economic model and user retention rate of "Reaper Actual" will be the key indicators to judge whether it can truly "break the ice".

In addition, the fact that Reaper Actual uses Web3 as an optional module in its design also shows that the team may not be placing all bets on the blockchain. Even if the on-chain version does not meet expectations in the end, players can still enjoy a complete and mature gaming experience, which is an effective risk hedging for game developers who focus on high-quality products.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

2025年に向けた最高のアルトコイン：イーサリアムとソラナを上回る4つのトークン

2025年に向けた最高のアルトコイン：イーサリアムとソラナを上回る4つのトークン

「2025年最高のアルトコイン：イーサリアムとソラナを上回る4つのトークン」の投稿がCoinpedia Fintech Newsに最初に掲載されました 2025年の暗号資産ブルランは減速の兆しを見せていません。そのため、投資家はイーサリアム（ETH）やソラナ（SOL）のような大手を超えて、次の高成長機会を特定しようとしています。 イーサリアムとソラナはすでに暗号資産の巨人に成長しています。イーサリアムは時価総額で2番目に価値のある暗号資産としての地位を確立し、ソラナはトップ10に確固たる地位を維持しています。そのため、未発見または過小評価されているアルトコインは、確立された銘柄をはるかに上回るリターンをもたらす可能性があります。 Digitap（$TAP）：現金と暗号資産を橋渡しするユーティリティトークン Digitap（$TAP）は、世界初の「オムニバンク」を立ち上げた新しいプロジェクトです。ライブアプリはAppleとGoogleデバイスでダウンロードでき、ユーザーは1つのプラットフォームで従来の通貨と暗号資産を橋渡しすることができます。基本的に、Digitapはすべての財務に対応する単一のアプリを提供します：ユーザーは複数の通貨と100以上の暗号資産トークンを保有し、資金をグローバルに送金し、アカウントにリンクされたVisaブランドのカードを通じて日常生活でお金を使うことができます。 $TAPトークンはエコシステムを支え、Digitapのサービス全体で支出、ステーキング報酬、取引手数料に使用されます。 Digitapが今買うべき最高のアルトコインの1つである理由は、その実世界での有用性と初期段階の成長可能性です。Digitapのプレセールは$0.01590の価格でトークンが販売され、急速に売り切れています。トークンの90%以上がすでに売り切れており、投資家は価格が$0.0194に上昇する前に数時間しか残されていないかもしれません。 最初のステージのオファーは、Digitapが国境を越えて送金する何十億人もの人々や、基本的な銀行アクセスを持たない人々の中で、わずかな市場シェアを獲得した場合、大きな上昇の可能性を示唆しています。 Cronos（CRO）：成長に向けて準備されたCrypto.comの高速チェーン Cronos（CRO）は暗号資産取引所Crypto.comのネイティブブロックチェーンネットワークとトークンです。Cronosはインフラストラクチャを着実に構築してきました。特に、Cronosは最近、スループットを1秒あたり60,000トランザクションに向上させ、手数料を1ペニーの一部に削減しました。このアップグレードにより、日々のトランザクションが400%増加し、Cronosのアクティブユーザー数が急増しました。 Cronosはまた、他にはない暗号資産の信頼性を誇っています。最近のTrump Media & Technology Groupとの高プロファイルなパートナーシップでは、Truth SocialなどのプラットフォームがCROトークンを使用し、64億ドルのCRO財務が創設されることになります。米国大統領ドナルド・トランプが支援する帝国とのこのような採用ニュースは、Cronosの実世界での牽引力と、純粋な投機を超えたトークンへの需要を強調しています。 Hyperliquid（HYPE）：超高速分散型取引所プラットフォーム Hyperliquid（HYPE）は、カスタムレイヤー1ブロックチェーン上に超高速取引と深い流動性を持つ分散型取引所を構築することに焦点を当てています。若いプロジェクトにもかかわらず、すでに中央集権型プラットフォームのスピードと分散型システムのセキュリティを提供するという評判を獲得しています。 運営開始から2年未満で、Hyperliquidの取引所は現在340,000人のユーザーにサービスを提供し、記録を更新し続けています。例えば、オープンインタレストは2024年の最後の四半期に10億ドルを超え、それ以来150億ドル以上に急増しています。この成長レベルは、Hyperliquidが主要なDEXエコシステムと同じカテゴリーにあることを意味します。 DEXセクターは暗号資産の中で最も急成長している分野の1つと考えられています。Hyperliquidがリーダーシップポジションを拡大し、分散型アリーナで支配的な取引所になるにつれて、HYPEトークンの価値は大幅に上昇し、成長の遅い大型トークンを上回る可能性があります。 出典：@Keisan_Crypto Chainlink（LINK）：トークン化とデータオラクルのバックボーン Chainlink（LINK）は主要なオラクルネットワークであり、イベント結果やFX価格などの実世界のデータをオンチェーンにもたらします。これはスマートコントラクトがユーザーに実際の価値を提供するために不可欠です。主要なDeFiアプリのほとんどが現在Chainlinkフィードに依存しており、LINKは暗号資産で最も広く統合されたユーティリティトークンの1つとなっています。 将来を見据えると、Chainlinkは実世界の資産、資金、支払いレールをブロックチェーンに置くトークン化における暗号資産イノベーションの次の波を活用するのに良い位置にあります。これには、資産がネットワーク間で安全に移動できるように、安全なデータ、身元確認、クロスチェーンメッセージングが必要です。 Chainlinkの役割が暗号資産の世界で拡大するにつれて、暗号資産アプリが実世界と対話できるようにするデータとメッセージングレイヤーとしての役割を考えると、ネイティブLINKトークンは恩恵を受けるはずです。 アルトコインのアウトパフォーマンスの事例 Digitap、Cronos、Hyperliquid、Chainlinkはすべて暗号資産業界で異なるものを提供しています。しかし、それらは共通のテーマを共有しています：堅固な基盤に基づいた高い成長潜在性です。ミームコインや投機的な賭けとは異なり、これらのプロジェクトは実際の技術と製品を提供します。Digitapのようなプロジェクトはアルトコインの仲間と比較して小規模から始まるため、適切な触媒があれば数学的に価値が10倍になりやすくなります。 とはいえ、上記のアルトコインはすべて、現在暗号資産世界の「ブルーチップ」を代表するイーサリアムやソラナのような市場リーダーを上回る強力な候補です。 Digitapは現在ライブ中です。プロジェクトについて詳しくはこちら： プレセール https://presale.digitap.app ウェブサイト: https://digitap.app ソーシャル: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app
4
4$0.16672-24.71%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002905+44.45%
Wink
LIKE$0.008193-1.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 01:03
Share
ドージコイン財務会社CleanCoreが7億1000万DOGEを蓄積

ドージコイン財務会社CleanCoreが7億1000万DOGEを蓄積

ドージコイン財務会社のCleanCoreは、10億DOGEの保有目標達成に向けて、現在7億1000万DOGE（1億8800万ドル相当）を保有していることを明らかにしました。
ドージコイン
DOGE$0.24688-4.63%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013724-0.13%
1
1$0.006873+20.13%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/10 00:09
Share
Maestroが世界初のオープンソース、完全監査済みビットコインインデクサーを上場

Maestroが世界初のオープンソース、完全監査済みビットコインインデクサーを上場

Maestroが世界初のオープンソース化され、完全に監査されたビットコインインデクサーを発表 - BitcoinEthereumNews.comに掲載。主なポイント：Maestroは世界初の完全に監査され、オープンソース化されたビットコインインデクサー「Symphony」を発表しました。Symphonyは、BRC-20s、Runes、Ordinalsなどの標準をサポートし、大規模で安全なブロックチェーンアプリケーションを実現します。BitcoinFiインフラプロバイダーであるMaestroは、最初の完全に監査されたビットコインインデクサーをオープンソースソリューションとして「Symphony」をリリースしました。このソフトウェアスタックは、モジュラー式でmempoolを認識するインデキシングメカニズムを通じて、数十億のトランザクションを処理する大規模アプリケーションを実現するように設計されています。SymphonyはBRC-20s、Runes、Ordinalsを含む様々なメタプロトコル標準をサポートしています。Thesis Defenceによって監査されたこのインデクサーは、現在MIDLのバリデーターノードに統合され、コンセンサスレベルでネットワークを保護しています。 「Maestroは、MIDLの旅を通じて信頼できるパートナーであり、素晴らしいチームでした。Symphonyはビットコインの採用に向けた大きな一歩ですが、Maestroの可能性は間違いなくそれを超えています。私たちは一緒にこの分野を拡大することに興奮しています」とMIDL CEOのIva Wisherは述べました。 このプラットフォームは複数のユーザーグループにサービスを提供し、開発者に実戦で検証されたインデクサーを提供し、スタートアップや企業に高スループットのデータソースを提供し、L2がコンセンサスノードレベルでネイティブメタプロトコル検証を実装できるようにします。 「Symphonyは最初の監査されたビットコインインデクサーです。私たちはビットコイン開発者コミュニティに、Maestroのプラットフォームを支え、クライアントのために数十億のAPIコールを処理する同じ実戦で検証されたインフラを提供しています。これをオープンソース化することは、エコシステムに還元し、ビットコインメタプロトコルの採用を加速させる私たちの方法です」とMaestro CEOのMarvin Bertinは述べました。 Maestroのインフラは現在、1,000人以上の開発者をサポートし、250以上のアプリケーションを実現しています。SymphonyのコードベースはGitHubリポジトリを通じて利用可能で、開発者はレンディング、ステーブルコイン、現実資産のトークン化を含む金融アプリケーションを構築することができます。 出典：https://cryptobriefing.com/audited-bitcoin-indexer-symphony-launch/
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.55341-10.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011198+3.92%
Wink
LIKE$0.008193-1.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/10 00:54
Share

Trending News

More

2025年に向けた最高のアルトコイン：イーサリアムとソラナを上回る4つのトークン

ドージコイン財務会社CleanCoreが7億1000万DOGEを蓄積

Maestroが世界初のオープンソース、完全監査済みビットコインインデクサーを上場

ミルク＆モカ：2025年最もキュートな暗号資産プレセールは、ホワイトリストから始まる

シェイン・コプラン億万長者の主張：精査、ポリマーケットと記録