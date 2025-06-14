Coatue Hedge Fund Founder: Bitcoin will become a more core asset in the portfolio

PANews
2025/06/14 21:39
Core DAO
CORE$0.5292+2.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02347+19.50%
FUND
FUND$0.02799-6.07%

PANews reported on June 14 that according to CNBC, Philippe Laffont, founder of hedge fund giant Coatue Management, said at the Coinbase Cryptocurrency Summit in New York that although investors may have been deterred by Bitcoin's early volatility, today's Bitcoin volatility has decreased over time, which means that the cost of investing in Bitcoin is falling, and institutional investors' acceptance of Bitcoin is also a sign of the maturity of cryptocurrency.

In addition, the number of Bitcoin wallets that have held cryptocurrencies for at least one month and sold them all has dropped significantly, indicating that investors are holding cryptocurrencies for the long term rather than trading them. Of course, Bitcoin still accounts for a small proportion of global net assets at this stage (about $2 trillion out of $500 trillion). If Bitcoin is regarded as a valuable asset by more people, it must become a more core asset in the portfolio. For investors who value Bitcoin, Philippe Laffont recommends not letting Bitcoin occupy too large a proportion of the portfolio to the point of becoming the driving factor of the portfolio.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$653.99+0.85%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000589-10.62%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
Howard Lutnick calls on Fed to cut rates to boost economic growth

Howard Lutnick calls on Fed to cut rates to boost economic growth

PANews reported on June 25 that U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick posted on X that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell testified in Congress that although tariffs may push up inflation, there
U Coin
U$0.01277-0.54%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03448+1.11%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 20:33
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

Trending News

More

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

Howard Lutnick calls on Fed to cut rates to boost economic growth

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

Nigerian man pleads guilty in US for money laundering and "pig killing" scheme