Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.12)

PANews
2025/02/12 10:23
Memecoin
Sleepless AI
ドージコイン
MEMES
PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓2/12 Update:
Musk X changed his account to the name of a DOGE employee, and changed it back to the original name in the middle of the night. The related memes suddenly rose and fell. The market ambushed the names of the remaining DOGE employees: Dick Hurtz, Ligma Johnson, Biggus Dickus
SolanaDEX's trading volume has exceeded 60 million US dollars this month

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR! Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.12)

Across denies allegations of misappropriating DAO funds by manipulating votes

PANews reported on June 27 that Across co-founder Hart Lambur issued a statement denying the allegations of misappropriation of funds and manipulation of votes made by GlueNet co-founder Ogle. In
PANews2025/06/27 14:27
The on-chain address Unipcs has made a profit of $4 million on USELESS, fully recovering all previous losses

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, as the token $USELESS broke through its historical high, the on-chain address Unipcs has now made a profit of $4
PANews2025/06/29 11:37
Toncoin holders eye CATZILLA, a memecoin with 15,000% potential and breakout buzz

Investors flock to new memecoin CATZILLA, chasing potential 15,000% gains as hype builds across the crypto market. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/06/30 00:07

