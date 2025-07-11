Turkish Bank Yapi Kredi Subsidiary to Establish Cryptocurrency Trading Platform By: PANews 2025/07/11 13:11

PANews reported on July 11 that according to a statement submitted to the public disclosure platform, Yapi Kredi Finansal Teknolojiler, a subsidiary of Turkish bank Yapi Kredi, plans to establish a new company to operate as a cryptocurrency trading platform. Yapı Kredi will increase the capital of Yapi Kredi Finansal Teknolojiler to 1.19 billion liras (about 29.63 million US dollars) to meet the capital needs of the new company, and the capital increase will be completed on March 26, 2026.