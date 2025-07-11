FTX/Alameda released approximately $30.94 million worth of SOL 1 hour ago By: PANews 2025/07/11 09:25

SOL $218.66 -4.39%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, FTX/Alameda unpledged 189,851 SOL (worth US$30.94 million) one hour ago.