In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 522 million US dollars, mainly long orders By: PANews 2025/07/10 23:30

PANews reported on July 10 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $522 million, of which $456 million was for long orders and $66.4917 million was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $222 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $143 million.