Fed's Moussallem: Stablecoins could become an important part of payments By: PANews 2025/07/10 23:01

PART $0.2657 +10.38%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Jinshi, Fed's Musallem: Stablecoins are an interesting innovation in the payment field, and it is a good thing to establish a regulatory framework. Stablecoins may become an important part of payments.