Jack Ma-backed Ant Group eyes USDC stablecoin for own blockchain: Report By: PANews 2025/07/10 21:51

Ant Group is reportedly working with Circle to integrate USDC into its blockchain platform once the stablecoin achieves regulatory compliance.