Data: Companies increased their holdings of a record 159,107 Bitcoins in Q2 By: PANews 2025/07/10 17:50

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Solid Intel , in the second quarter of 2025 , a record 159,107 bitcoins were added to the balance sheets of companies, worth approximately US$ 17.69 billion.