Hong Kong-listed Puxing Energy closed up 141.38% after announcing the subscription of HashKey preferred shares By: PANews 2025/07/10 16:27

PANews reported on July 10 that the share price of Hong Kong-listed Puxing Energy (00090) once rose by nearly 280% in early trading, and rose by 141.38% to HK$1.40 by the close of trading, with a peak of HK$2.24. Previously, the company announced that it had subscribed to the Series A preferred shares issued by HashKey Holdings Limited, with a shareholding ratio of no more than 5%, becoming its shareholder.