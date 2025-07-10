A whale deposited 4 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP short position By: PANews 2025/07/10 11:56

USDC $0.9992 -0.04% PUMP $0.005397 -13.39%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 4 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a PUMP (1x) short position.