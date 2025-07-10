The “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has closed its position with a stop loss, and the final loss is $710,000 By: PANews 2025/07/10 08:23

PANews reported on July 10 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, as the price of ETH rose, the “three-fight ETH 100% winning rate whale” stopped loss and closed its position after the ETH price broke through its short opening cost price. The whale experienced a huge price fluctuation from opening a short position to a maximum floating profit of $22.83 million, and finally a loss of $710,000. The whale opened a short position of 50,000 ETH on June 11 and has been holding it ever since. When ETH fell to $2,200 on June 23, its highest floating profit reached $22.83 million. Today, the price of ETH rose and broke through its short opening cost price ($2,725). The whale finally closed its 50,000 ETH short position at $2,740, with a loss of $710,000.