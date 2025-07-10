Trump sends tariff letters to 8 countries again, Brazil faces 50% tariff By: PANews 2025/07/10 07:03

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump successively released letters on the social media platform "Real Social" on July 9 to the leaders of eight countries regarding the imposition of tariffs, including: Brazil, the Philippines, Brunei, Moldova, Algeria, Iraq, Libya and Sri Lanka. Among them, Trump said that Brazil will be subject to a 50% tariff, Libya, Iraq, Algeria and Sri Lanka will be subject to a 30% tariff, Brunei and Moldova will be subject to a 25% tariff, and the Philippines will be subject to a 20% tariff. The new tariff will take effect from August 1. Trump has sent tariff letters to 22 countries.