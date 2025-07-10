Shiba Inu replacement priced below $0.0015 could hit $2b market cap in 2025

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/10 00:54
RealLink
REAL$0.08139-2.58%
ハイパーリキッド
HYPE$43.16-7.10%
Capverse
CAP$0.11097-14.08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01214-4.63%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000644-2.42%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Little Pepe gains traction under $0.0015, blending meme hype with Layer 2 tech and real token utility.

Table of Contents

  • LILPEPE stage 4 presale is exploding
  • Not just another memecoin: This one has real utility
  • Whales are rushing in, creating FOMO for retail buyers
  • Could LILPEPE hit $0.737 and a $2 billion market cap?
  • A $770,000 giveaway fuels community growth
  • Final thoughts: The LILPEPE takeover has already started

Ever thought Shiba Inu (SHIB) was the endgame of memecoins? Think again. A new contender, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is sprinting into the spotlight, and it’s already turning heads.  

Priced under $0.0015, this frog-themed memecoin isn’t just all fun and games — it’s combining meme energy with Layer 2 blockchain tech, zero-tax trading, sniper bot protection, and actual product utility. Investors are piling in at an unprecedented pace, and analysts say this token could reach a $2 billion market cap by the end of 2025.

LILPEPE stage 4 presale is exploding

The LILPEPE presale has been nothing short of a frenzy. After completely selling out Stage 1 in three days at $0.001, the token is now in Stage 4 at $0.0013, with over 82.09% of the allocation already filled. 

So far, the project has raised more than $3.6 million out of a $4.475 million goal for the current stage. Once this round closes, the price is expected to jump to $0.0014, bringing buyers at this stage a 130.76% gain when LILPEPE lists at $0.003 on launch. 

According to The Tribune India, LILPEPE has been attracting huge attention from crypto whales and early Shiba Inu supporters who believe this token could outperform SHIB in both speed and returns.

Shiba Inu replacement priced below $0.0015 could hit $2b market cap in 2025 - 1

Not just another memecoin: This one has real utility

Unlike traditional memecoins that rely solely on community and hype, LILPEPE comes packed with real infrastructure. It’s built as a Layer 2 blockchain, enabling ultra-low fees and near-instant transactions. 

The token also features sniper-bot protection, zero transaction taxes, and a utility-packed launchpad dubbed “Pump Pad.” As explained by The India Times, these features give LILPEPE a significant edge over older tokens like DOGE and SHIB, which were primarily built for entertainment rather than practical use.

Whales are rushing in, creating FOMO for retail buyers

Crypto whale wallets have begun to pour in substantial amounts of cash. Some early backers of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have gone public with their LILPEPE support, believing this could be the next 100x opportunity. 

As Outlook India reports, one top trader who correctly called the SHIB breakout in 2021 is now calling LILPEPE “the next meme giant of this cycle.” Retail investors aren’t blind to this shift. Presale stats reveal thousands of buyers locking in tokens at $0.0013 to maximize their listing gains. And with only 18% of Stage 4 tokens left, the fear of missing out is hitting hard.

Could LILPEPE hit $0.737 and a $2 billion market cap?

According to current tokenomics, the total supply of LILPEPE, combined with its low starting valuation, means even modest growth could yield massive results. 

Experts now say that a price surge to $0.737, its projected all-time high (ATH), would represent a 56,567% increase, or 566 times, from current price levels. If LILPEPE reaches this level by Q3 2025, it will also surpass a $2 billion market cap, placing it ahead of many older memecoins that took years to achieve.

As reported by Crypto News, such a move wouldn’t just be a wild pump, it would have a fast-growing ecosystem, a well-executed roadmap, and surging demand behind it.

A $770,000 giveaway fuels community growth

What’s a memecoin without some viral giveaways? LILPEPE is going full throttle with a $770,000 giveaway campaign. As shared on the official site, ten winners will each receive $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens. 

This marketing move is not just attracting more buyers, it’s helping to build one of the most engaging communities in the memecoin world. With Telegram groups exploding and X (formerly Twitter) feeds dominated by LILPEPE frogs, the token is becoming a cultural moment and that’s how memecoins become legends.

Final thoughts: The LILPEPE takeover has already started

Shiba Inu had its time, and its holders made historic gains. But every bull run needs a new meme to carry the torch. 

LILPEPE isn’t just a meme, it’s a movement wrapped in modern blockchain tech. Priced under $0.0015 and on the verge of its fifth presale stage, this coin could deliver 566x gains and hit a $2 billion market cap before the year is out. Whether someone is a seasoned degen or a fresh-faced retail investor, one thing is clear: LILPEPE is not the memecoin to miss.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

2025年に向けた最高のアルトコイン：イーサリアムとソラナを上回る4つのトークン

2025年に向けた最高のアルトコイン：イーサリアムとソラナを上回る4つのトークン

「2025年最高のアルトコイン：イーサリアムとソラナを上回る4つのトークン」の投稿がCoinpedia Fintech Newsに最初に掲載されました 2025年の暗号資産ブルランは減速の兆しを見せていません。そのため、投資家はイーサリアム（ETH）やソラナ（SOL）のような大手を超えて、次の高成長機会を特定しようとしています。 イーサリアムとソラナはすでに暗号資産の巨人に成長しています。イーサリアムは時価総額で2番目に価値のある暗号資産としての地位を確立し、ソラナはトップ10に確固たる地位を維持しています。そのため、未発見または過小評価されているアルトコインは、確立された銘柄をはるかに上回るリターンをもたらす可能性があります。 Digitap（$TAP）：現金と暗号資産を橋渡しするユーティリティトークン Digitap（$TAP）は、世界初の「オムニバンク」を立ち上げた新しいプロジェクトです。ライブアプリはAppleとGoogleデバイスでダウンロードでき、ユーザーは1つのプラットフォームで従来の通貨と暗号資産を橋渡しすることができます。基本的に、Digitapはすべての財務に対応する単一のアプリを提供します：ユーザーは複数の通貨と100以上の暗号資産トークンを保有し、資金をグローバルに送金し、アカウントにリンクされたVisaブランドのカードを通じて日常生活でお金を使うことができます。 $TAPトークンはエコシステムを支え、Digitapのサービス全体で支出、ステーキング報酬、取引手数料に使用されます。 Digitapが今買うべき最高のアルトコインの1つである理由は、その実世界での有用性と初期段階の成長可能性です。Digitapのプレセールは$0.01590の価格でトークンが販売され、急速に売り切れています。トークンの90%以上がすでに売り切れており、投資家は価格が$0.0194に上昇する前に数時間しか残されていないかもしれません。 最初のステージのオファーは、Digitapが国境を越えて送金する何十億人もの人々や、基本的な銀行アクセスを持たない人々の中で、わずかな市場シェアを獲得した場合、大きな上昇の可能性を示唆しています。 Cronos（CRO）：成長に向けて準備されたCrypto.comの高速チェーン Cronos（CRO）は暗号資産取引所Crypto.comのネイティブブロックチェーンネットワークとトークンです。Cronosはインフラストラクチャを着実に構築してきました。特に、Cronosは最近、スループットを1秒あたり60,000トランザクションに向上させ、手数料を1ペニーの一部に削減しました。このアップグレードにより、日々のトランザクションが400%増加し、Cronosのアクティブユーザー数が急増しました。 Cronosはまた、他にはない暗号資産の信頼性を誇っています。最近のTrump Media & Technology Groupとの高プロファイルなパートナーシップでは、Truth SocialなどのプラットフォームがCROトークンを使用し、64億ドルのCRO財務が創設されることになります。米国大統領ドナルド・トランプが支援する帝国とのこのような採用ニュースは、Cronosの実世界での牽引力と、純粋な投機を超えたトークンへの需要を強調しています。 Hyperliquid（HYPE）：超高速分散型取引所プラットフォーム Hyperliquid（HYPE）は、カスタムレイヤー1ブロックチェーン上に超高速取引と深い流動性を持つ分散型取引所を構築することに焦点を当てています。若いプロジェクトにもかかわらず、すでに中央集権型プラットフォームのスピードと分散型システムのセキュリティを提供するという評判を獲得しています。 運営開始から2年未満で、Hyperliquidの取引所は現在340,000人のユーザーにサービスを提供し、記録を更新し続けています。例えば、オープンインタレストは2024年の最後の四半期に10億ドルを超え、それ以来150億ドル以上に急増しています。この成長レベルは、Hyperliquidが主要なDEXエコシステムと同じカテゴリーにあることを意味します。 DEXセクターは暗号資産の中で最も急成長している分野の1つと考えられています。Hyperliquidがリーダーシップポジションを拡大し、分散型アリーナで支配的な取引所になるにつれて、HYPEトークンの価値は大幅に上昇し、成長の遅い大型トークンを上回る可能性があります。 出典：@Keisan_Crypto Chainlink（LINK）：トークン化とデータオラクルのバックボーン Chainlink（LINK）は主要なオラクルネットワークであり、イベント結果やFX価格などの実世界のデータをオンチェーンにもたらします。これはスマートコントラクトがユーザーに実際の価値を提供するために不可欠です。主要なDeFiアプリのほとんどが現在Chainlinkフィードに依存しており、LINKは暗号資産で最も広く統合されたユーティリティトークンの1つとなっています。 将来を見据えると、Chainlinkは実世界の資産、資金、支払いレールをブロックチェーンに置くトークン化における暗号資産イノベーションの次の波を活用するのに良い位置にあります。これには、資産がネットワーク間で安全に移動できるように、安全なデータ、身元確認、クロスチェーンメッセージングが必要です。 Chainlinkの役割が暗号資産の世界で拡大するにつれて、暗号資産アプリが実世界と対話できるようにするデータとメッセージングレイヤーとしての役割を考えると、ネイティブLINKトークンは恩恵を受けるはずです。 アルトコインのアウトパフォーマンスの事例 Digitap、Cronos、Hyperliquid、Chainlinkはすべて暗号資産業界で異なるものを提供しています。しかし、それらは共通のテーマを共有しています：堅固な基盤に基づいた高い成長潜在性です。ミームコインや投機的な賭けとは異なり、これらのプロジェクトは実際の技術と製品を提供します。Digitapのようなプロジェクトはアルトコインの仲間と比較して小規模から始まるため、適切な触媒があれば数学的に価値が10倍になりやすくなります。 とはいえ、上記のアルトコインはすべて、現在暗号資産世界の「ブルーチップ」を代表するイーサリアムやソラナのような市場リーダーを上回る強力な候補です。 Digitapは現在ライブ中です。プロジェクトについて詳しくはこちら： プレセール https://presale.digitap.app ウェブサイト: https://digitap.app ソーシャル: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app
4
4$0.16588-29.30%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002905+45.25%
Wink
LIKE$0.008193-1.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 01:03
Share
ドージコイン財務会社CleanCoreが7億1000万DOGEを蓄積

ドージコイン財務会社CleanCoreが7億1000万DOGEを蓄積

ドージコイン財務会社のCleanCoreは、10億DOGEの保有目標達成に向けて、現在7億1000万DOGE（1億8800万ドル相当）を保有していることを明らかにしました。
ドージコイン
DOGE$0.24581-4.66%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013571-1.30%
1
1$0.005953+7.45%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/10 00:09
Share
FRBのジョン・ウィリアムズ、今年のさらなる利下げを支持

FRBのジョン・ウィリアムズ、今年のさらなる利下げを支持

TLDR ジョン・ウィリアムズは米国の労働市場を支援するためにさらなる利下げを支持。ウィリアムズは今年のインフレ率が約3%で失業率が緩やかに上昇すると予測。FRB(アメリカ合衆国連邦準備銀行)のジョン・ウィリアムズは労働市場への悪影響を最小限に抑えながらインフレ抑制を優先。ウィリアムズは利下げへの政治的圧力にもかかわらずFRB(アメリカ合衆国連邦準備銀行)の独立性を再確認。連邦準備制度理事会総裁ジョン・ウィリアムズは[...]への支持を表明。この記事「FRB(アメリカ合衆国連邦準備銀行)のジョン・ウィリアムズ、今年のさらなる利下げを支持」はCoinCentralに最初に掲載されました。
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01528--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03365+55.35%
Union
U$0.00957-2.09%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/09 23:56
Share

Trending News

More

2025年に向けた最高のアルトコイン：イーサリアムとソラナを上回る4つのトークン

ドージコイン財務会社CleanCoreが7億1000万DOGEを蓄積

FRBのジョン・ウィリアムズ、今年のさらなる利下げを支持

ミルク＆モカ：2025年最もキュートな暗号資産プレセールは、ホワイトリストから始まる

シェイン・コプラン億万長者の主張：精査、ポリマーケットと記録