GMX official clarification: GMX V1's order keeper account is not the attacker's address By: PANews 2025/07/09 23:16

GMX $13.79 -5.02% ORDER $0.3009 -13.18% NOT $0.001542 -4.75%

PANews reported on July 9 that GMX officially announced that the order keeper account of GMX V1 (0xd4266f8f82f7405429ee18559e548979d49160f3) was only responsible for executing orders on GMX V1 and was not the attacker’s address. GMX also announced the real attacker’s address.