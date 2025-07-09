Nvidia becomes first company to surpass $4 trillion in market value By: PANews 2025/07/09 21:42

PANews reported on July 9 that Nvidia (NVDA.O)'s share price gains expanded to nearly 2.5%, with its market value exceeding $4 trillion, making it the first company to have a market value of over $4 trillion.