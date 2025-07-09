Hash Global BNB Dividend Fund is connected to CEFFU custody to improve institutional-level security and compliance By: PANews 2025/07/09 20:12

PANews reported on July 9 that Hash Global's BNB Yield Fund has officially introduced CEFFU as an independent custodian, using a multi-signature and account isolation mechanism for asset management. CEFFU has an ISO internationally certified custody system and will provide the fund with full-process digital asset custody services.