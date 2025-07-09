H100 Group raises $54 million for its Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

Swedish health tech firm H100 Group has raised over $54 million via share and convertible debenture issues to accelerate its Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

H100 Group AB, a Swedish health technology company focusing on longevity and AI-driven health services, has successfully closed two key funding rounds, raising around SEK 516 million (~$54M). The capital raise was done via a directed share issue (Tranche 6, issuing 27.17 million shares at SEK 6.38) and a directed convertible debenture issue (Tranche 7, SEK 342.3 million, conversion price SEK 8.48).

The directed share issue diluted existing shareholders by about 10.1%, and if all convertible debentures from Tranche 7 are converted, it could cause an additional dilution of around 14.3%.

Investors from these tranches also have rights to participate in a future Tranche 8, which will be another convertible debenture issuance with a conversion price set 33% higher than Tranche 7.

The funds will support H100 Group’s Bitcoin Treasury Strategy, aimed at preserving capital and strengthening the balance sheet by investing in Bitcoin (BTC).

This latest funding follows a previous agreement announced in June, where H100 secured a SEK 150 million (approx. $15.82 million) convertible loan guarantee from Blockstream CEO Adam Back to accelerate its BTC accumulation. That deal built on an earlier raise in May, where H100 brought in SEK 21 million ($2.2 million) through 0% interest convertible loans—also led by Back, alongside other investors such as Morten Klein and Crafoord Capital Partners. Including all previous raises, total capital secured to date amounts to SEK 921 million (approximately $96 million).

H100’s aggressive fundraising for Bitcoin appears fueled by its initial $490,000 purchase of 4.39 BTC in May, which sent shares up nearly 40%, prompting the company to double down on its crypto treasury strategy. According to BitcoinTreasuries, H100 currently holds 247.5 BTC on its balance sheet.