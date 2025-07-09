Canadian Credit Union BVCU Offers Bitcoin Purchase Service to Alberta Residents By: PANews 2025/07/09 11:49

NOW $0.00419 -1.17%

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Canadian credit union Bow Valley Credit Union (BVCU) launched the country's first "Bitcoin Gateway" service, and Alberta residents can now buy Bitcoin directly through their bank accounts. The service is technically supported by the Balance custody platform and the Bull Bitcoin exchange. Users can use the BVCU application to purchase physical Bitcoin with legal currency and enjoy full ownership. BVCU was founded in 1953, and this innovation continues its position of challenging the traditional banking industry. The new service is currently limited to Alberta residents, but Balance CEO revealed that it will be open to users across Canada in the future.