Insider: LianLian Digital is actively exploring the application for stablecoin licenses in Singapore and Hong Kong, China

2025/06/14 17:53
PANews reported on June 14 that according to the Daily Economic Daily, people familiar with the matter revealed that following the news that Ant International plans to apply for stablecoin licenses in Singapore and Hong Kong, China, LianLian Digital is also actively exploring the possibility of applying for relevant licenses in the above regions. LianLian Digital has currently established a dedicated team to promote stablecoin-related projects and conduct use case research. LianLian Digital currently holds a total of 65 payment licenses in various regions around the world, and its wholly-owned subsidiary DFX Labs Company Limited also obtained a virtual asset trading platform (VATP) license issued by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission in December 2024. The outside world believes that this VATP license will be able to produce synergies with the stablecoin license that the group may obtain in the future.

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
PANews reported on June 25 that U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick posted on X that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell testified in Congress that although tariffs may push up inflation, there
PANews2025/06/25 20:33
PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

