SoFi to provide investors with access to OpenAI and SpaceX by expanding private market fund access

PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block, cryptocurrency-friendly personal financial management company SoFi plans to expand access to private market funds by cooperating with asset management companies such as Cashmere and Fundrise, giving investors the opportunity to access startups that have not yet gone public, such as OpenAI, SpaceX and Epic Games. According to the news released on Tuesday, these private companies involve multiple industries such as machine learning, consumer products, space technology, healthcare and e-commerce, with an investment threshold of only $10.

SoFi joins financial giants such as Robinhood and Republic in providing retail investors with access to private companies. However, SoFi allows users to access unlisted companies through private market funds, while Robinhood and Republic plan to launch cryptocurrency tokens that directly track the stocks of these companies. Although Robinhood's stock tokens have caused controversy, financial analysts say the current regulatory environment may prompt the launch of more stock tokenization products.