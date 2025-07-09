Phantom Launches Perpetual Contract Trading in Wallet, Powered by Hyperliquid By: PANews 2025/07/09 08:29

BLOCK $0.0213 +1.67% WALLET $0.02376 -4.30%

PANews reported on July 9 that according to The Block, Web3 wallet Phantom announced the launch of a perpetual contract trading function, which is supported by Hyperliquid's API. The service is initially available to EU users, supporting up to 40x leverage and stop loss and take profit functions. Users can trade directly in the wallet and keep their assets in a non-custodial state. This move marks Phantom's transformation from a multi-chain wallet to a comprehensive DeFi portal. It currently supports 8 mainstream chains such as Solana, Ethereum, and Bitcoin. It is worth noting that Phantom's layout this time comes at a time when exchanges such as Coinbase and Robinhood are accelerating the expansion of their derivatives business.