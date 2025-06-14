Beijing Dongcheng Court: Some auctioneers of cultural relics and artworks use blockchain technology to digitize records, but there are still disputes

PANews
2025/06/14 17:03
PANews reported on June 14 that the Beijing Dongcheng Court issued the "White Paper on the Trial of Cultural Relics and Artwork Auction Cases (2014-2024)", which pointed out that some auctioneers use blockchain technology for digital records, but there are still disputes in private chain authentication, time stamp objections and electronic signature verification. The diversity of appraisal institutions and appraisers and the lack of uniformity in standards have led to greater subjectivity and uncertainty in the appraisal results. There is also great controversy over whether the appraisal certificate, as evidence in the case trial, has legal effect and to what extent it affects the case judgment.

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
PANews reported on June 25 that U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick posted on X that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell testified in Congress that although tariffs may push up inflation, there
PANews2025/06/25 20:33
PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

