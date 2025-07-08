Thailand’s 5-year crypto tax break: What they’re not telling you By: PANews 2025/07/08 22:47

LOOKS $0.013604 -1.00% PUSH $0.03058 -2.26% LIKE $0.008192 -1.24% GAINS $0.02325 -7.81% FINE $0.0000000014527 +2.41% NOT $0.001536 -5.06%

Thailand’s five-year tax break on crypto capital gains looks like a dream for investors, but the fine print reveals a strategic push for surveillance, platform control and regulatory dominance.