Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.24) PANews 2025/04/24 10:21

MEME $0.001605 +3.08% AI $0.114 +2.61% TRUMP $9.083 +0.48% TOKEN $0.01364 +2.17% MEMES $0.00009642 +3.26%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! 🗓4/24 Update:

Sol ai collectively pulled up the market, $zerebro family bucket led the rise, $opaium zerebro dev bought

$TRUMP: Trump to Host “Trump Dinner” for TRUMP Token Holders ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!