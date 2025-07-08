Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$9.2701 million By: PANews 2025/07/08 16:30

PANews reported on July 8 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$9.2701 million. Among them: The transaction volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$4.9493 million, and the transaction volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$2.7201 million;

The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$338,200, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$56,200;

The transaction volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$674,600, and the transaction volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$531,800. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.