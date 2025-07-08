British listed company Cel AI spent about $274,000 to increase its holdings by 2.52 BTC By: PANews 2025/07/08 14:12

BTC $120,621.13 -2.36% CEL $0.05551 -0.16% AI $0.1205 -8.01%

PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, Cel AI, a British listed company, announced today that it has spent approximately US$274,000 to increase its holdings of 2.52 BTC. After this purchase, the total amount of bitcoins held by the company reached 8.70.