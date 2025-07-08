London Duo Jailed for $2 Million Crypto Scheme

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/08 07:47
Threshold
T$0.01535+0.72%
SIX
SIX$0.01951-1.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03423+61.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011199+3.44%

Two residents of Greater London have been sentenced to over a decade behind bars after they defrauded dozens of investors of over $2 million in a years long crypto scheme, a new press release from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) states.

Crypto Conmen Sent To Jail

According to the UK Financial watchdog’s Friday press release, Raymondip Bedi and Patrick Mavanga have been sentenced to over five years and six years in prison respectively for orchestrating the multi-million dollar digital asset scheme.

“Bedi and Mavanga ruthlessly defrauded dozens of innocent victims, and it is right that they have received these prison sentences,” Steve Smart, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said.

“Criminals need to be clear that there is a cost to committing crime and we will seek to make them pay,” he added.

FCA Exposes London Crypto Scheme

Between February 2017 and June 2019, Bedi and Mavanga defrauded at least 65 investors out of a total of £1,541,799, nearly equivalent to $2,100,000 USD.

According to a November 2024 press release, Bedi and Mavanga cold-called consumers to direct them to a website offering crypto investment opportunities.

In reality, the site and its supposed high return cryptocurrency offerings were a sham for their own financial gain.

Bedi pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud, conspiracy to breach the general prohibition under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 and money laundering offences at a May 2023 hearing.

Meanwhile, Mavanga pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud, conspiracy to breach the general prohibition under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 and possession of false identification documents with an improper intention in June 2023.

‘Bedi and Mavanga lured investors with promises of high returns on crypto investments, but their schemes were nothing but a callous scam,” Smart said in a statement at the time.

“If you’re contacted out of the blue about an investment opportunity that sounds too good to be true, then it probably is,” he continued. “If you’re in any doubt – don’t invest.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Polygon、Rioアップグレードを開始：オンチェーン決済に瞬時のファイナリティと5,000+ TPSをもたらす

Polygon、Rioアップグレードを開始：オンチェーン決済に瞬時のファイナリティと5,000+ TPSをもたらす

ポリゴンのRioアップグレードにより、最大5,000 TPSが可能になり、グローバル決済のためのネットワーク信頼性、コスト効率、スケーラビリティが向上します。スイスのFINMA規制下のAMINA Bank AGがPOLトークンの機関向けステーキングサービスを提供する初のグローバル銀行となり、POLに対する機関需要が急増しています。ポリゴンブロックチェーンネットワークは最近、Rioアップグレードを展開しました、[...]]]>
Realio
RIO$0.2494-8.30%
NEAR
NEAR$2.848-4.71%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2342-3.50%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/10/10 00:25
Share
数ペニーだった頃に$ADAを積み上げなかった？この新しいコインが今、短期間の買いと保有に最適なトークンかもしれない

数ペニーだった頃に$ADAを積み上げなかった？この新しいコインが今、短期間の買いと保有に最適なトークンかもしれない

カルダノの初期の利益を逃しましたか？LivLive（$LIVE）は次の短期売買の勝者となる可能性があり、現実世界のアクションにトークン、AR特典、そして最大10倍のプレセール成長を内蔵して報酬を提供します。
Threshold
T$0.01534+0.59%
カルダノ
ADA$0.8044-4.19%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 00:27
Share
Sharps TechnologyがCoinbaseとの提携により4億ドルのSolanaトレジャリーを強化

Sharps TechnologyがCoinbaseとの提携により4億ドルのSolanaトレジャリーを強化

Sharps Technology（NASDAQ：STSS）はCoinbaseとの新たな提携を通じて、Solanaベースのデジタル資産運用戦略を拡大しました。
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 00:20
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon、Rioアップグレードを開始：オンチェーン決済に瞬時のファイナリティと5,000+ TPSをもたらす

数ペニーだった頃に$ADAを積み上げなかった？この新しいコインが今、短期間の買いと保有に最適なトークンかもしれない

Sharps TechnologyがCoinbaseとの提携により4億ドルのSolanaトレジャリーを強化

チャーリー・リー：ライトコインは頭痛の種だったが、後悔はない

BTCが急落、アルトコインは混乱に備える