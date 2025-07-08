The Bank of Korea has applied for 44 CBDC-related trademarks, many of which have entered the pre-registration publicity stage

By: PANews
2025/07/08 11:23
PANews reported on July 8 that according to EBN, data released by the Korean Intellectual Property Office today revealed that the Bank of Korea (BOK) has submitted 44 trademark applications for its central bank digital currency (CBDC), including names such as "KRDW" and "Digital Won", of which 38 have entered the pre-registration publicity stage. The Bank of Korea said that this move is a defensive measure aimed at preventing commercial use by private enterprises from causing public confusion.

The Bank of Korea previously took a cautious attitude towards stablecoins, fearing that they might affect the effectiveness of monetary policy. Recently, Korean banks and technology companies such as KB Kookmin Bank and Polaris Office have intensively submitted trademark applications for the Korean won stablecoin, forming a competitive situation where the trademark has not yet been implemented. The Bank of Korea's related trademarks can be traced back to May 2023, and the progress is ahead of private institutions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

