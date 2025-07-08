CBOE and Canary Capital Submit Revised 19b-4 Filing for PENGU ETF to SEC By: PANews 2025/07/08 08:54

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart’s disclosure on the X platform, the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) and Canary Capital have submitted a revised 19b-4 application document to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the Canary PENGU ETF.