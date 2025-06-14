"Hyperliquid whale has made a cumulative profit of $2.05 million by shorting BTC since March 2025" The current BTC short position has once again made a floating profit of $4.66 million

PANews
2025/06/14 16:02
PANews reported on June 14 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, "Hyperliquid whale, who has made a cumulative profit of $2.05 million by shorting BTC since March 2025", has once again made a floating profit of $4.66 million on its current 40x BTC short position. The whale's four BTC leverage operations since March have all been shorting, with a current winning rate of 50% and overall profitability; this short position was opened on June 10, with a scale of $133 million, an opening price of $108,703.6, and a liquidation price of $114,060.

