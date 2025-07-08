Stand With Crypto joins more than 60 organizations in urging U.S. lawmakers to support the Crypto Market Structure Act

By: PANews
2025/07/08 08:19
Union
U$0.002956-58.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03424+61.12%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.006726-9.21%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03176-7.78%

PANews reported on July 8 that according to The Block, crypto advocacy organization Stand With Crypto and 65 other organizations sent a letter to the U.S. House of Representatives, urging lawmakers to support the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act. The bill will clarify the division of supervision between the SEC and the CFTC, requiring crypto companies to disclose retail financial information and isolate customer funds. It is expected to enter the review process next week. In the Senate, Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott and Congressman Cynthia Lummis released relevant legislative principles last month and will hold a digital asset hearing on Wednesday.

The letter specifically mentioned the urgency of legislation, pointing out that the United States needs to establish a regulatory framework by the end of September to avoid falling behind global competition. However, the bill faces the risk of politicization, and the Democratic Party may demand restrictions on the Trump family's crypto business (Bloomberg estimates that the family has made a profit of about $620 million through the family's crypto project). Investment bank TD Cowen pointed out that the Republican Party needs to strike a balance between meeting the Democratic Party's regulatory requirements and maintaining Trump's support.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Polygon、Rioアップグレードを開始：オンチェーン決済に瞬時のファイナリティと5,000+ TPSをもたらす

Polygon、Rioアップグレードを開始：オンチェーン決済に瞬時のファイナリティと5,000+ TPSをもたらす

ポリゴンのRioアップグレードにより、最大5,000 TPSが可能になり、グローバル決済のためのネットワーク信頼性、コスト効率、スケーラビリティが向上します。スイスのFINMA規制下のAMINA Bank AGがPOLトークンの機関向けステーキングサービスを提供する初のグローバル銀行となり、POLに対する機関需要が急増しています。ポリゴンブロックチェーンネットワークは最近、Rioアップグレードを展開しました、[...]]]>
Realio
RIO$0.2514-7.40%
NEAR
NEAR$2.858-4.44%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2346-3.37%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/10/10 00:25
Share
数ペニーだった頃に$ADAを積み上げなかった？この新しいコインが今、短期間の買いと保有に最適なトークンかもしれない

数ペニーだった頃に$ADAを積み上げなかった？この新しいコインが今、短期間の買いと保有に最適なトークンかもしれない

カルダノの初期の利益を逃しましたか？LivLive（$LIVE）は次の短期売買の勝者となる可能性があり、現実世界のアクションにトークン、AR特典、そして最大10倍のプレセール成長を内蔵して報酬を提供します。
Threshold
T$0.01529+0.32%
カルダノ
ADA$0.8061-3.88%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 00:27
Share
Sharps TechnologyがCoinbaseとの提携により4億ドルのSolanaトレジャリーを強化

Sharps TechnologyがCoinbaseとの提携により4億ドルのSolanaトレジャリーを強化

Sharps Technology（NASDAQ：STSS）はCoinbaseとの新たな提携を通じて、Solanaベースのデジタル資産運用戦略を拡大しました。
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 00:20
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon、Rioアップグレードを開始：オンチェーン決済に瞬時のファイナリティと5,000+ TPSをもたらす

数ペニーだった頃に$ADAを積み上げなかった？この新しいコインが今、短期間の買いと保有に最適なトークンかもしれない

Sharps TechnologyがCoinbaseとの提携により4億ドルのSolanaトレジャリーを強化

もう1つのNasdaq上場企業が大規模なビットコイン（BTC）購入を発表！第14位の大企業に！– トランプ関連のアルトコインにも投資予定！

チャーリー・リー：ライトコインは頭痛の種だったが、後悔はない