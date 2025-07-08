Polymarket under fire as whale votes distort Zelenskyy suit outcome: what’s going on?

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 04:17
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.243-11.98%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01213-5.16%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0911+0.10%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0042-0.94%

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stepped out in a black suit last month, the world saw it, except Polymarket’s oracle voters. Now, a $160 million betting frenzy hinges on whether truth can outweigh token-weighted manipulation.

On June 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the NATO summit in The Hague wearing a black military-style jacket, collared shirt, and matching trousers, an outfit immediately described as a “suit” by Reuters, BBC, the New York Post, and even Polymarket’s own social media account.

The outfit, a rare departure from the military fatigues Zelenskyy has favored since Russia’s invasion, sparked headlines, memes, and, unexpectedly, a high-stakes crypto dispute.

On Polymarket, the prediction market asking whether Zelenskyy would don a suit before July attracted tens of millions in volume and a growing crowd of traders betting on what seemed like a straightforward resolution. Yet, in the days following his appearance, deep-pocketed traders flooded the market with “No” bets, exploiting a quirk in UMA’s oracle system that rewards consensus over factual accuracy.

How UMA’s oracle incentives created a $160m reality distortion field

At the heart of the issue lies the UMA oracle, the mechanism used to resolve markets on Polymarket. UMA’s system incentivizes participants to vote in alignment with the majority to earn rewards.

Crucially, votes aren’t equal. Their weight is determined by the number of tokens staked, not the number of voters. This creates a powerful asymmetry: a single whale with enough tokens can swing the outcome, regardless of the facts or the intent of the market.

The Zelenskyy market exposed this flaw in high resolution. Despite official NATO footage, Reuters’ confirmation of a “suit-style jacket,” and even Polymarket’s own tweet declaring “President Zelenskyy in a suit last night,” UMA voters initially leaned toward “No.” Their rationale: a prior market had resolved similarly for a military-style outfit in May, ignoring the fact that this time, over 50 major publications explicitly used the word “suit.”

Traders who bet “Yes” erupted when Polymarket’s official account (@PolymarketIntel) retroactively labeled itself “community-run” after acknowledging the suit.

The backlash intensified as Martin Shkreli livestreamed accusations of market manipulation, while the PolyWhale Repellers, a collective of aggrieved traders, began compiling evidence of oracle misconduct.

As the July 8 resolution deadline looms, the fallout could redefine the future of prediction markets. A “No” outcome would validate fears that whale capital can override verifiable events. A “Yes” could restore faith, but only if paired with meaningful oracle reforms.

Either way, the suit saga has already exposed a trillion-dollar question: Can decentralized platforms handle the truth, or will they devolve into casinos where the house always wins?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Polygon、Rioアップグレードを開始：オンチェーン決済に瞬時のファイナリティと5,000+ TPSをもたらす

Polygon、Rioアップグレードを開始：オンチェーン決済に瞬時のファイナリティと5,000+ TPSをもたらす

ポリゴンのRioアップグレードにより、最大5,000 TPSが可能になり、グローバル決済のためのネットワーク信頼性、コスト効率、スケーラビリティが向上します。スイスのFINMA規制下のAMINA Bank AGがPOLトークンの機関向けステーキングサービスを提供する初のグローバル銀行となり、POLに対する機関需要が急増しています。ポリゴンブロックチェーンネットワークは最近、Rioアップグレードを展開しました、[...]]]>
Realio
RIO$0.2514-7.40%
NEAR
NEAR$2.858-4.44%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2346-3.37%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/10/10 00:25
Share
数ペニーだった頃に$ADAを積み上げなかった？この新しいコインが今、短期間の買いと保有に最適なトークンかもしれない

数ペニーだった頃に$ADAを積み上げなかった？この新しいコインが今、短期間の買いと保有に最適なトークンかもしれない

カルダノの初期の利益を逃しましたか？LivLive（$LIVE）は次の短期売買の勝者となる可能性があり、現実世界のアクションにトークン、AR特典、そして最大10倍のプレセール成長を内蔵して報酬を提供します。
Threshold
T$0.01529+0.32%
カルダノ
ADA$0.8061-3.88%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 00:27
Share
Sharps TechnologyがCoinbaseとの提携により4億ドルのSolanaトレジャリーを強化

Sharps TechnologyがCoinbaseとの提携により4億ドルのSolanaトレジャリーを強化

Sharps Technology（NASDAQ：STSS）はCoinbaseとの新たな提携を通じて、Solanaベースのデジタル資産運用戦略を拡大しました。
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 00:20
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon、Rioアップグレードを開始：オンチェーン決済に瞬時のファイナリティと5,000+ TPSをもたらす

数ペニーだった頃に$ADAを積み上げなかった？この新しいコインが今、短期間の買いと保有に最適なトークンかもしれない

Sharps TechnologyがCoinbaseとの提携により4億ドルのSolanaトレジャリーを強化

もう1つのNasdaq上場企業が大規模なビットコイン（BTC）購入を発表！第14位の大企業に！– トランプ関連のアルトコインにも投資予定！

チャーリー・リー：ライトコインは頭痛の種だったが、後悔はない