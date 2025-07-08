Kuru Labs’ $11.6m round sets stage for the ultimate DEX experiment

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 00:25
Threshold
T$0.01536+0.45%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001688-6.17%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385--%

What if Uniswap’s model isn’t the endgame? Kuru Labs, backed by Paradigm’s latest investment, is testing that theory with an audacious plan to replace AMMs entirely with an on-chain orderbook. Success could redefine DeFi’s trading infrastructure.

On July 7, Kuru Labs, the startup building a decentralized exchange on Ethereum-compatible Monad, announced an $11.6 million Series A funding round led by Paradigm.

The raise, which follows a $2 million seed round last year, will fuel the development of what could be the first fully functional on-chain central limit orderbook for the EVM. The round included participation from notable angel investors like Viktor Bunin, Zagabond, and former FTX product lead Tristan Yver, signaling strong industry confidence in Kuru’s approach.

Building for a post-AMM future

The $11.6 million capital injection led by Paradigm will primarily accelerate Kuru Labs’ two biggest priorities: expanding its engineering team and deploying its hybrid orderbook model on Monad’s upcoming mainnet.

Unlike traditional AMM-based DEXs, Kuru’s architecture merges a central limit orderbook with a fallback automated market maker, creating a structure designed to offer tighter spreads while ensuring liquidity doesn’t dry up, at least in theory. The platform is built as a vertically integrated liquidity hub, including a discovery terminal, token launchpad, and tools for both active and passive liquidity provision.

According to the announcement, Kuru’s goal is to streamline the DeFi trading stack into a single interface, something Kuru’s team believes legacy DEXs have failed to do.

“We are grateful to all of our investors for their confidence in us, and for the vibrant Monad and Kuru communities’ continuous support,” the team stated in its announcement. “We look forward to launching on mainnet and building the decentralized liquidity hub for the Monad ecosystem!”

Kuru’s approach is ambitious because it challenges a fundamental DeFi assumption: that AMMs, despite their inefficiencies, are the only viable model for decentralized trading.

Orderbooks have long been the gold standard in traditional finance, offering price precision and deeper liquidity, but they’ve struggled on-chain due to Ethereum’s latency and gas costs. Even Solana’s lightning-fast DEXs like Phoenix rely on off-chain components, making Kuru’s fully on-chain CLOB a high-stakes technical gamble.

Kuru’s entire thesis hinges on Monad’s technical promises: 10,000 transactions per second and one-second block finality. Existing EVM chains like Ethereum and Arbitrum can’t support a functional orderbook because gas fees and slow blocks disincentivize market makers from updating quotes frequently.

Monad’s parallelized EVM execution and optimized state database aim to eliminate those bottlenecks, making it the first chain where an on-chain CLOB could feasibly compete with centralized exchanges.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Polygon、Rioアップグレードを開始：オンチェーン決済に瞬時のファイナリティと5,000+ TPSをもたらす

Polygon、Rioアップグレードを開始：オンチェーン決済に瞬時のファイナリティと5,000+ TPSをもたらす

ポリゴンのRioアップグレードにより、最大5,000 TPSが可能になり、グローバル決済のためのネットワーク信頼性、コスト効率、スケーラビリティが向上します。スイスのFINMA規制下のAMINA Bank AGがPOLトークンの機関向けステーキングサービスを提供する初のグローバル銀行となり、POLに対する機関需要が急増しています。ポリゴンブロックチェーンネットワークは最近、Rioアップグレードを展開しました、[...]]]>
Realio
RIO$0.2514-7.40%
NEAR
NEAR$2.858-4.44%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2346-3.37%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/10/10 00:25
Share
数ペニーだった頃に$ADAを積み上げなかった？この新しいコインが今、短期間の買いと保有に最適なトークンかもしれない

数ペニーだった頃に$ADAを積み上げなかった？この新しいコインが今、短期間の買いと保有に最適なトークンかもしれない

カルダノの初期の利益を逃しましたか？LivLive（$LIVE）は次の短期売買の勝者となる可能性があり、現実世界のアクションにトークン、AR特典、そして最大10倍のプレセール成長を内蔵して報酬を提供します。
Threshold
T$0.01529+0.32%
カルダノ
ADA$0.8061-3.88%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 00:27
Share
Sharps TechnologyがCoinbaseとの提携により4億ドルのSolanaトレジャリーを強化

Sharps TechnologyがCoinbaseとの提携により4億ドルのSolanaトレジャリーを強化

Sharps Technology（NASDAQ：STSS）はCoinbaseとの新たな提携を通じて、Solanaベースのデジタル資産運用戦略を拡大しました。
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 00:20
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon、Rioアップグレードを開始：オンチェーン決済に瞬時のファイナリティと5,000+ TPSをもたらす

数ペニーだった頃に$ADAを積み上げなかった？この新しいコインが今、短期間の買いと保有に最適なトークンかもしれない

Sharps TechnologyがCoinbaseとの提携により4億ドルのSolanaトレジャリーを強化

もう1つのNasdaq上場企業が大規模なビットコイン（BTC）購入を発表！第14位の大企業に！– トランプ関連のアルトコインにも投資予定！

チャーリー・リー：ライトコインは頭痛の種だったが、後悔はない