TON Foundation clarifies no official cooperation with UAE Golden Visa project By: PANews 2025/07/07 23:16

PANews reported on July 7 that the official website of the TON Foundation issued a statement to clarify that the news on the Internet about its cooperation with the UAE Golden Visa Project is false information. At present, TON is only conducting independent exploratory cooperation with a licensed partner focusing on blockchain infrastructure and asset tokenization, and has not reached any formal agreement or official endorsement with the UAE government. The foundation emphasized that the project is still in its early stages and any visa issuance rights belong to the relevant UAE government departments. The TON Foundation supports the joint statement of the relevant UAE regulatory authorities on the non-approval or launch of digital residence or investment visa projects, and stated that if there is any official progress, it will be announced transparently as soon as possible.